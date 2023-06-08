HamberMenu
NMR train derails near Coonoor

June 08, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A carriage of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train derailed just a few metres after departing from the Coonoor railway station, causing a flutter among passengers here on Thursday.

Railway officials said that the train was departing from Coonoor and was headed towards Mettupalayam when the incident occurred. The fourth carriage of the train came off the rails, leading to engineers immediately stopping the train.

Arrangements were made to transport over 150 passengers, who were on board the train to Mettupalayam on buses.

Railway officials said that services between Coonoor and Mettupalayam have been temporarily suspended till the line is cleared. No injuries were reported in the incident, which the officials termed was “minor”. They added that an investigation into the cause of the derailment was going on.

Services along the route are expected to resume by Friday morning.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / railway accident

