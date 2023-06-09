HamberMenu
Empty coach of Jan Shatabdi train derails in Chennai while being taken to yard for cleaning

The incident took place early on Friday morning, near Basin Bridge junction; railway staff managed to get the coach’s wheels back on to the track after an hour; an enquiry is on as to the cause of the derailment

June 09, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Jan Shatabdi. File photograph used for representational purposes only

An empty coach of the Jan Shatabdi train derailed early on Friday morning, when it was being taken to the yard for cleaning work, near the Basin Bridge junction. The wheels of the derailed coach were re-railed on the track by railway staff after more than an hour’s struggle. 

A senior official of Southern Railway said the wheels of the empty coach of the Jan Shatabdi train, which had arrived at the Dr. MGR Chennai Central station, went off the track when it was taken for maintenance work to the yard at around 2.30 a.m. Railway staff from the Basin Bridge yard lifted the wheels of the derailed coach back on to the track and then took it for cleaning. 

Senior railway officials are enquiring into cause of the derailment.

 

