CBSE class 12 results | Tamil Nadu registers pass percentage of 98.47%

This is higher than the national pass rate of 87.98%, but lower than last year’s 98.52%

Published - May 13, 2024 12:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Meghna M.
File photograoh

File photograoh | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Tamil Nadu registered a 98.47% pass rate among students who took up the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exams. This is a marginal decrease from last year’s 98.52% pass rate in the region. The CBSE class 12 results were announced on Monday, May 13, 2024, with the national pass percentage standing at 87.98%.

The Chennai region stood third in the country after the Trivandrum and Vijayawada regions. The Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Daman and Diu.

Students can access their results through any of the four CBSE websites, www.cbse.gov.in; www.cbseresults.nic.in; www.results.digilocker.gov.in and www.umang.gov.in. Students can access the result documents through the digilocker, while the printed marksheets will be available at their schools.

The CBSE exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 2. The supplementary exams will be conducted from July 15 onwards.

