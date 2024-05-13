The Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 12 board exam results on May 13.

Also Read: CBSE class 12 results: Thiruvananthapuram region tops with 99.91% pass percentage

87.98% students passed the board exams and the pass percentage was up by 0.65 since last year. Girls outshone boys by over 6.40 percentage points. Over 91% girls passed the exams.

Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95% and over 1.16 lakh above 90%. More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in ‘compartment’. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, officials said.

Also Read | CBSE class 10, 12 results: Where to check?

This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.

Thiruvananthapuram region on top

The Thiruvananthapuram region of CBSE maintained a comfortable edge over other regions in the CBSE Class XII examinations results.

The region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, registered a pass percentage of 99.91 for the second consecutive year, ahead of Vijayawada with 99.04% and Chennai with 98.47%.

(With PTI inputs)