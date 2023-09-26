BJP’s approach of ‘encircling’ AIADMK may have led to exit from alliance

September 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s decision to walk out of the alliance with the BJP appears to be driven more by its perception of having been “encircled” by the latter than by issues such as seat-sharing and the question of accommodating its former coordinator O. Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

Giving an account of the party’s perspective on the nature of its relationship with the BJP, a senior leader says the AIADMK was of the view that parties such as the PMK, Puthiya Tamizhagam and the New Justice Party had become closer to the national party than to it. The BJP has achieved this even while remaining warm towards the AIADMK.

There appears to be a “design in the aggressive approach” of BJP State president K. Annamalai in matters of importance to the AIADMK which, according to the leader, “may not be his own.” The national leadership’s “failure to rein in Mr. Annamalai” has hurt the party though a resolution adopted at a meeting of its office-bearers on Monday did not refer to this.

Another issue that has bothered the AIADMK is the attitude of the BJP when it comes to declaring its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election despite the Dravidian major willing to project Narendra Modi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Two months ago, Mr. Palaniswami seconded a resolution that the NDA would face the Parliamentary election under the leadership of Mr. Modi. But, last week, Mr. Annamalai expressed his inability to endorse the candidature of Mr. Palaniswami for the post of the Chief Minister and said it was for the BJP national leadership to take a call [on the matter].

Another functionary said the party’s move had found an “overwhelming favourable response” among workers, who felt that the organisation suffered “insults and insinuations” by the BJP State leadership in the last one year or so despite having the extensive organisational network and the enduring popularity of the party’s symbol: Two Leaves.