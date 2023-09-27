HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Dramatic shift: On the AIADMK snapping ties with the BJP  

The AIADMK is upset with the rising belligerence of the BJP State unit 

September 27, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

The decision of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to snap ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was sudden, given their bonhomie at the highest level. Monday’s decision comes a few days after the Janata Dal (Secular) joined the NDA. Even though the AIADMK hinted recently that the BJP was no longer an ally, it did say that the issue of an alliance would be decided at the time of the Lok Sabha polls, leaving room for rapprochement. An AIADMK delegation’s visit to New Delhi to meet senior BJP leaders did not yield results. What makes the decision dramatic is the nature of the AIADMK-BJP relationship, especially after the passing of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2016. The regional party had supported the BJP-led government at the Centre on crucial occasions: the no-confidence motion in July 2018, and the dilution of Article 370 and the adoption of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, both in 2019. The AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, as Chief Minister, defended the three farm Bills of the Centre in 2020; he has also reiterated his support for the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election.’ There is a strong perception that but for the BJP’s backing, many former AIADMK Ministers facing charges of corruption, would have been in legal trouble. For these and other reasons, the Dravidian major came to be seen as subservient to the BJP, an image the AIADMK has now sought to shed.

However, the possibility of reconciliation cannot be ruled out. In a resolution at a party meeting on September 25, the AIADMK’s ire was directed at the State BJP leadership. Even though the resolution did not explicitly refer to BJP State unit president K. Annamalai, its message was clear — enough is enough. The resolution spoke of AIADMK icons being “belittled” by the BJP. Many AIADMK leaders have also begun nursing the feeling that the BJP is gradually bringing other smaller friendly parties into its fold, isolating the the Dravidian major. Though it is still too early to gauge the electoral fallout, a three-cornered contest could favour the formidable DMK-led front. One possible impact for the DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu is that smaller constituents will now demand a bigger share in the pie as moving to the AIADMK-led front is an option. The DMK might need to do its best to keep its alliance intact, as the party has been out of power at the Centre for 10 years now. Under these circumstances, exiting the NDA in the run-up to 2024 is a tactical gambit by the AIADMK, which is not oblivious to the possibility of unpalatable electoral results too.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Article 370 / Citizenship Amendment Act / corruption & bribery / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.