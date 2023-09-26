HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP is like the camel in the tent: Kapil Sibal after AIADMK leaves NDA

“Those still with [the NDA] are opportunistic alliances with no ideological glue,” said Sibal on X

September 26, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

File picture of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over the AIADMK walking out of the National Democratic Alliance, saying that another ally has left them and those still with them are "opportunistic alliances with no ideological glue".

ALSO READ
AIADMK banking on a host of factors that may turn in its favour

Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced it was walking out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

In a post on X, Mr. Sibal said, "AIADMK exits NDA. Yet another ally leaves them! Those still with them are opportunistic alliances with no ideological glue: Pawar & Shinde in Maharashtra & alliances in the North East."

Watch | Focus Tamil Nadu — Why AIADMK-BJP’s uneasy relations could affect Amit Shah’s 2024 plans in Tamil Nadu

The BJP is like the "camel in the tent", he said.

Mr. Sibal, a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.