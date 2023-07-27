PMK announces protest against NLC land acquisition on July 28

July 27, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said he will lead the party’s protest urging the State government to stop acquiring fertile lands for Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (NLCL) and seeking exit of NLC from Tamil Nadu.

PMK will protest near the Neyveli arch gate on Friday, July 28 and attempt to lay siege to NLC premises, he said in a statement. The land acquisition is happening for the second day. The Cuddalore district administration is involved in acquiring land without respecting the sentiment of people and the approach of the State government is condemnable, Mr. Anbumani said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anbumani has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and also to Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly and other popular personalities in the State regarding adverse impact on climate change.

Tamil Nadu has to play a key role in tackling climate change. It is concerning that the State will be among those regions which would be most impacted by climate change, Mr. Anbumani said in his letter to the Chief Minister. He urged the Chief Minister to voice for measures on a war footing at the State, national and global level to tackle climate change.

Mr. Anbumani also said these points must be emphasized at the G-20 leaders meeting in September in Delhi and forthcoming United Nations Conference of Parties (COP-28) in Dubai.

In a separate letter to Villupuram district Collector C. Palani, Mr. Anbumani said the bus terminus in Tindivanam should not be constructed on land surrounding a water body and urged for stopping of work till the controversies surrounding the land are cleared.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the oil marketing companies have made huge profits and urged the Centre to direct them to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by ₹13 and ₹11 a litre respectively, amid the inflationary trends affecting people.