Ambasamudram custodial torture | Tamil Nadu government revokes suspension of ASP Balveer Singh

January 22, 2024

The Tamil Nadu Government has revoked the suspension of former Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh IPS, who has been charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch CID in four cases of custodial torture.

Mr. Singh, accused of pulling out the teeth of suspects in custody at three police stations in Ambasamudram Sub-Division, was placed under suspension pending inquiry in March 2023. The CB-CID, which investigated the allegations against the officer, found evidence to charge-sheet him in four cases.

The issue hit the headlines early last year after some victims gave interviews to the media and lodged complaints stating that Mr. Singh had forcibly pulled out their teeth in custody. Replying to a special call attention motion, moved by legislators from various parties, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on March 29, 2023 in the Assembly that he had issued instructions to suspend the officer.

He said that the government would not make any compromises in violation of human rights at police stations.

NHRC summons DGP

In a related development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took serious view of the non-receipt of response to its directions from Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police and summoned him to appear with requisite record/report in Delhi on March 1, 2024.

Taking cognisance of a complaint lodged by Ashish Goel, a human rights activist, who flagged the alleged brutal torture of Chellappa and his brother in custody at Ambasamudram police station by Mr. Singh, the NHRC ordered notice on April 27, 2023, to the DGP urging him to submit an action taken report within four weeks.

“It is seen that despite directions issued by the Commission on April 27, 2023 and August 3, 2023, and a final reminder on October 9, 2023, the requisite report is still awaited from the DGP, Tamil Nadu,” the NHRC said.

It directed the Registry to issue summons to the DGP under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to appear in person before the Commission on March 1, 2024, in Delhi. However, in case the report is received on or before February 23, 2024, his personal appearance shall stand dispensed with.