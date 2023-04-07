HamberMenu
Ambasamudram custodial torture | T.N. appoints IAS officer P. Amudha as inquiry officer in probe

The State government's decision followed a recommendation received from the Tirunelveli District Collector, as well as complaints alleging similar incidents in police stations within the Ambasamudram Sub Division

April 07, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer P. Amudha, as a high-level inquiry officer to undertake a detailed investigation into the complaints received against suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh and other police personnel that said they subjected detenus to cruelty in the Ambasamudram Sub Division in Tirunelveli district.

The panel will submit its report within a month, an official release from the State government said.

The State government's decision followed a recommendation received from the Tirunelveli District Collector, on the basis of a preliminary report from the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi who held an enquiry, and following complaints alleging similar incidents in police stations within the Ambasamudram Sub Division.

Related Topics

police / Tamil Nadu / investigation

