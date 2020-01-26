Alumni Awards presented at VIT

Former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala Justice P. Sathasivam said that the progress of any country, big or small, depends primarily on the standard of education that is imparted at all levels.

In his address at the 25th annual alumni meet at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), organised by Vellore Institute of Technology Alumni Association’s (VITAA) , here on Sunday, Mr. Sathasivam said that whatever be the subject — arts, science, literature, law or technology — one should have a sound ground in it. And that is precisely what every institute or training centre has to ensure at the fundamental phase of each discipline.

He added that all educational institutions should aim at transforming students into resourceful young men and women.

Mr. Sathasivam presented the distinguished alumni awards to alumni during the function. He further said, “Students are often referred as an invaluable investment for future. They are on every count the moulders of a better tomorrow. That is why eminent academicians insist on giving them a cent percent fool-proof coaching and training on whatever discipline they opt for.”

Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, in his presidential address said that China was declared as a Socialist Republic in 1949 whereas India was declared as Democratic Republic four months later in 1950. When you compare China and India in terms of per capita income during 1950, India’s was 180 dollar more than China. In 1979, China overtook India by 13 dollars and now in 2020, China is ahead of India by about 8,000 dollars. India’s per capita income is 2,200 dollars and China is about 10,000 dollars.

“India can very well compete with China as we have the potential but we lag behind in education, especially in higher education. That is why I have been urging Centre and State governments to increase their expenditure on education as our spending for education has not crossed 4% of GDP even though several Commissions right from Dr. Radhakrishnan Commission recommended 6% of GDP be spent for education so that students from more poor and middle class students get scholarship,” he added.

VIT vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan, executive director Sandhya Pentareddy and pro-vice vhancellor S. Narayanan took part in the function. Earlier in the day, Mr. Sathasivam also hoisted the national flag by taking part as chief guest in the Republic Day function at VIT..