Allow additional round of counselling for vacant PG seats in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister

Mr. Subramanian thanked the Union Minister for consenting to an additional round of counselling for filling the vacancies in MBBS seats in the State, for All India Quota and State quota

November 09, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. File

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has urged the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare to allow the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee to conduct an additional round of counselling for postgraduate medical seats as there are 69 vacant seats in MD/MS, 11 in DNB and 48 in MDS even after four rounds of counselling.

T.N. to conduct counselling for 17 vacant MBBS seats from November 7 to 15

In a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Mr. Subramanian said that counselling for admission to PG medical, DNB and MDS courses in the State was completed on October 25. He pointed out that a number of seats in MD/MS, DNB and MDS courses were still vacant even after the end of four rounds of counselling and filling up the seats would help students in need to get admission to PG courses.

He requested the Union Minister to allow the Selection Committee to conduct an additional round of counselling for the MD/MS, DNB and MDS seats and consequently direct the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India to extend the last date for PG admissions. He hoped to get a positive reply on the issue as it would benefit the student community and the State healthcare system.

Mr. Subramanian earlier thanked the Minister for responding favourably to his letter dated October 13 seeking an additional round of counselling for filling the vacancies in MBBS seats in the State. This additional round of counselling that was agreed for All India Quota and State quota is being taken up now and will hopefully result in filling up of all the vacant MBBS seats in the State, he said.

