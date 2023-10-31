HamberMenu
T.N. to conduct counselling for 17 vacant MBBS seats from November 7 to 15

The counselling is being held as several seats that were surrendered to the Central pool have remained vacant; aspirants can log on to the T.N. selection committee’s website for more details

October 31, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tamil Nadu’s Health Department has announced that counselling for vacant undergraduate medical seats under the State quota, will be filled through counselling between November 7 and 15.  

A total of 785 MBBS seats from the State were surrendered to the Central pool at the start of counselling for the academic year 2023-24.  At the end of counselling by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that ended on September 30, a total of 86 seats, remained vacant under the all-India quota: 16 seats at government medical colleges; 50 seats at deemed universities; three seats at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and 17 seats in self-financing colleges. 

The T.N. government will fill, through its counselling, the 17 seats in self-financing colleges.

The DGHS has announced it will conduct counselling from Tuesday, October 31, 2023, until November 7, in an attempt to fill the remaining seats. 

The Tamil Nadu Medical Education department has advised aspirants to visit tnmedicalselection.org for further updates.

Earlier this month, T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking him to permit the State to conduct another round of counselling for vacancies.

