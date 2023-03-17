HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK announces poll schedule for the post of general secretary

Election process expected to make Edappadi K. Palaniswami full-fledged general secretary; filing of nominations will begin on March 18 and conclude on March 19

March 17, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. File

The AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The AIADMK on Friday announced the schedule for the election of general secretary.  

It is expected that the election process will make Edappadi K. Palaniswami a full-fledged general secretary.  At present,  he is the interim general secretary. 

In February, the Supreme Court, in its judgment, agreed with the Madras High Court’s order upholding the conduct of the general council meeting.  Currently, the High Court is hearing suits filed by a couple of expelled members of the party on the decisions taken at the meeting such as expulsions of four members, including O. Panneerselvam. 

ALSO READ
AIADMK general council can only suspend, not expel members without notice, claim R. Vaithilingam, J.C.D. Prabhakar

The filing of nominations will begin on March 18 and conclude on March 19. The scrutiny of the papers will be taken up on March 20, while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is Tuesday. If required, polling will be held on March 26 and the counting will take place the next day, according to the schedule.  

Former Ministers Natham R. Viswanathan and Pollachi V. Jayaraman have been named the election commissioners.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.