GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of T.N. Governor Ravi’s visit, police conduct searches at Salem Periyar University

The university’s Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan is out on conditional bail in a case of alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in connection with which he was arrested recently.

January 11, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Periyar University in Salem. File

A view of Periyar University in Salem. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Hours before a scheduled visit of Tamil Nadu Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi to the Periyar University, the Salem City Police on Thursday, January 11, 2023 began searches at six places in the varsity campus.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan is out on conditional bail in a case of alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in connection with which he was arrested recently. The Governor is scheduled to meet the university officials in the afternoon

ALSO READ
Periyar University V-C arrested as he refused to appoint Registrar of government’s choice: Annamalai

Sources said six special teams headed by six inspectors arrived at the university around 9.30 a.m. and began conducting searches at six different places. The searches are on at the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) office, Finance office, Tamil Department office, Computer Centre, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) centre, and Planning and Development office.

With the Vice-Chancellor continuing in office despite facing a criminal case faculty associations in the university had alleged that evidence in the case could be destroyed.

Meanwhile, opposing the Governor’s visit, the Federation of Students Organisation Tamil Nadu had announced a protest against him. Heavy police force has been deployed on the campus as part of security measures.

Related Topics

Salem / university / Governor / higher education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.