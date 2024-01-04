Periyar University V-C discharged from hospital, signs at police station; teachers seek his suspension

January 04, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Salem

The Periyar University Vice-Chancellor, R. Jagannathan, who is out on bail in a criminal case, was on Wednesday evening discharged from hospital after seven days of treatment. On Thursday, he signed at the Suramangalam police station as part of his bail condition.

In a related development, the Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) and Periyar University Employees’ Union (PUEU) urged the Higher Education Department to suspend the V-C for a fair inquiry into the charges against him.

Based on a complaint lodged by PUEU legal advisor I. Elangovan, the Salem City Police arrested Mr. Jagannathan on December 26. Later, he was released on bail and instructed to sign at the Suramangalam police station. On December 27, he signed at the police station, but later, due to cardiac-related issues, he was admitted to a private hospital near Five Roads.

Meanwhile, Periyar University professors R. Subramaniya Bharathy, assistant professors K.N. Jayakumar, A. Sureshkumar, and Periyar University guest house in-charge A. Thantheeswaran appeared before Karuppur police following summons issued to them for inquiry in connection with the case. The police conducted an inquiry with them for four hours.

The PUTA and PUEU urged the Higher Education Department to suspend Mr. Jagannathan and to instruct him to vacate his official residence on university premises.

In a release, PUTA president V. Vaithianathan and general secretary K. Prem Kumar said, to prevent Mr. Jagannathan from destroying evidence in the case registered against him and to ensure a free and fair trial in the case, he should be suspended immediately and a departmental inquiry must be initiated. The PUEU general secretary, Sakthivel, also demanded the suspension of the V-C.

Meanwhile, in a reply to BJP State president K. Annamalai’s claim that Mr. Jagannathan is being targeted by the government for not appointing a Registrar suggested by the then Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Mr. Elangovan, said without ascertaining the facts, Mr. Annamalai tried to give a political colour to the arrest of V-C.

The BJP president had shown CCTV footage in connection with the case during his interaction with reporters on Wednesday. “How did Mr. Annamalai get this footage, which is an important evidence in the case? This should be investigated by the police immediately. The trial of this case should be conducted by the court and not by Mr. Annamalai. As a former IPS officer, Mr. Annamalai should be cautious when disclosing crucial evidence in a pending case. This proves, Mr. Jagannathan is still running the university and meddling with the available evidence”, Mr. Elangovan added.