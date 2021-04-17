Tamil Nadu

Actor Vivekh cremated with police honours

Thousands of people gathered to get a glimpse of actor Vivekh at Virugambakkam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The body of actor Vivekh was cremated with police honours on Saturday evening.

His body was brought to a crematorium in the corporation burial grounds in Mettukuppam, Virugambakkam. Several film personalities, friends and fans surrounded the casket in which his body was kept.

A group of 26 uniformed police personnel observed a two minute silence and fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect to the actor. His daughter Thejasvini performed last rites before the cremation. His family members and friends stood around the body.

Police honours were given to him on the orders of the State government as a mark of honour to his reputation and contribution to art and social reforms.

