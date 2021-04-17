In pictures | Vivekh - Tamil cinema’s iconic comedian

1/10

Vivekh with Rajinikanth. His most memorable appearance with Rajinikanth was in director Shankar's 'Sivaji: The Boss'. A constant sidekick throughout the film, Vivekh is hilarious trying to help the Superstar in his attempts to woo Shriya's character, and later, in his vigilantism to fight the system. He even helped Rajini turn fair!

With Vadivelu - Some of Vivekh's best work came when he was paired alongside Vadivelu, during the middle of their careers. They collaborated magnificently in films like Manathai Thirudi Vittai and Middle Class Madhavan. Despite facing a tug-of-war like situation with Vadivelu, Vivekh invented his own brand of dialogue-comedy, with a tinge of social responsibility, that was born out of instinct.

With Vijay: A leading star who Vivekh covets. The duo has shared screen space in numerous hits together, such as Shahjahan, Badri, Kushi and Thamizhan. Accompanied by Vijay's superb comic timing, Vivekh has dovetailed memorably with him to bring in the laughs.

Down the years, Vivekh has helped many a leading star to blockbuster glory and sustained success.

With Ajith: Another actor Vivek enjoys a prolific history with. Vaalee, Poovellam Un Vasam, Kireedam.. the list is long. Add Gautham Menon's touch, and Vivek was at his classy best (also in looks) as DCP "Revolver" Richard in Yennai Arindhaal.

With Dhanush: Among the younger crop of actors, it should not be an exaggeration to say that Vivekh’s best collaboration came from Dhanush — something even the former himself acknowledged once. The duo complemented each other so well that their comedy seemed natural — whether it is Vivekh’s Azhagusundaram from Velai Illa Pattathari or Emotional Ekambaram from Uthamaputhiran.

With Madhavan: Three of Vivekh's career-best roles came with Maddy: in Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm and Run. The films saw Vivekh occupy a wealth of screen space - almost as much as the hero - and he responded with rousing effect. Be it Chockalingam in Minnale, Jim in Dumm... or Mohan in Run, his comedic tracks and one-liners from all three outings have resonated with audiences for decades.

With Suriya: Though they have teamed up in other films, the Suriya-Vivekh combo really hit its stride in the Singam franchise of movies, thanks to the comedian's epic characterisation of Head Constable Yettu Erimalai, who is a meme legend even today

With Vikram: Despite starring in less than 10 films with Vikram, Vivekh's success rate with Chiyaan is envious. The Saamy franchise, Dhil, Dhool, Anniyan and more: it's a never-ending highlight reel and hilarious characters that still evoke fond memories. Vivekh's portrayal of Venkataraman Iyengar from Saamy is a fantastic example of social satire in Tamil cinema, that has served as a template for other comedy actors since.