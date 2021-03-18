36-year-old woman gets a new heart

A heart that was flown from Madurai to Chennai has given a new lease of life to a 36-year-old woman.
On Wednesday, a team, comprising surgeons, anaesthetists, perfusionists and nurses, from Rela KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute gave a cheerful send-off to the woman, their first heart transplant patient.
The patient, who suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy, was critically ill and was at end-stage heart failure. Heart transplant was her only option. On February 26, the hospital received an organ alert call from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu. The heart of a brain-dead youth was flown from Madurai to Chennai in 45 minutes, according to a press release.
Sandeep Attawar, programme director, said due to dilated cardiomyopathy, the heart loses the ability to function normally over a period of time. As a result, she had swelling of feet and inability to perform daily activities. After undergoing the procedure on February 27, she was able to do her routine work without any dependency. Mohamed Rela, chairman of Rela Hospital, said this was a milestone for them as it marked their first heart transplant.
