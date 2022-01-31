10 government buildings in Chennai, Coimbatore to have barrier-free environments

Created under the Accessible India Campaign, it will be for the benefit of disabled persons

The District Collector’s Offices in Chennai and Coimbatore and the Government College of Technology in Coimbatore are among the list of 10 State government buildings where barrier-free environments will be created under the Accessible India Campaign.

The government recently accorded administrative sanction for ₹19.74 crore and financial sanction for ₹6.48 crore as part of the second instalment of the grant-in-aid for creation of barrier-free environments.

In the State capital, the Government Museum and the Directorate of Agriculture will have barrier-free environments for the benefit of disabled persons.

In Coimbatore, the Agriculture, RTO, Backward and Minorities Welfare, sub-registrar and Commercial Tax office buildings will benefit under the scheme, according to a Government Order issued in this regard.

In the first instalment, funds were sanctioned for creating barrier-free environments in 14 State government buildings in Chennai — Tamil Nadu State Election Commissionerate, University of Madras, the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Government Stanley Medical College (five blocks), Government Kilpauk Medical College (three blocks), Secretariat main building, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Queen Mary’s College (11 blocks), Presidency College (17 blocks), Anna University (23 blocks), Madras Institute of Technology (five blocks), Connemara Public Library and Government Arts College for Men.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had in 2015 requested to identify 50 most important public buildings in Chennai and Coimbatore under the Accessible India Campaign. Accordingly, the State government had released the first instalment of the grant-in-aid for the construction of barrier-free environments.