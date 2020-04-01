Tablighi Jamaat members evacuated from Nizamuddin centre

The evacuation of Tablighi Jamaat members from the Nizamuddin centre was completed at 4 a.m. on April 1.

The FIR against members of the Tablighi Jamaat has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for detailed investigation.

Police said total 2,113 people were evacuated and shifted to hospitals or quarantine from the building, under the observation of the Health Department.

A team of the Crime Branch also visited the area.

“Before the investigation begins, the building will be disinfected by the sanitation department in the afternoon,” said a senior police officer.