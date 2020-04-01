National

Tablighi Jamaat members evacuated from Nizamuddin centre

They have been shifted to hospitals or kept under quarantine

The evacuation of Tablighi Jamaat members from the Nizamuddin centre was completed at 4 a.m. on April 1.

The FIR against members of the Tablighi Jamaat has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for detailed investigation.

Police said total 2,113 people were evacuated and shifted to hospitals or quarantine from the building, under the observation of the Health Department.

A team of the Crime Branch also visited the area.

“Before the investigation begins, the building will be disinfected by the sanitation department in the afternoon,” said a senior police officer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 9:32:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tablighi-jamaat-members-evacuated-from-nizamuddin-centre/article31223897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY