Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal says incident has two versions; wants fair probe, justice

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Swati Maliwal’s assault allegations were “sub-judice” and his comments could affect proceedings; he expects a “fair investigation” and said there were “two versions” of the story

Updated - May 22, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 08:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, on May 22, 2024.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In his first reaction on AAP MP Swati Maliwal's alleged assault at his official residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 22 said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and justice should be served.

Ms. Maliwal has alleged she was "assaulted" by Mr. Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar when she went to meet the Chief Minister on May 13. The police have registered a case and arrested Mr. Kumar in connection with it.

In an interview to PTI, the Chief Minister said the matter is currently "sub-judice" and his comment might affect the proceedings.

"But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," Mr. Kejriwal said.

His aide Kumar is currently in five-day police custody in connection with the case.

Earlier on May 22, Ms. Maliwal alleged that there is a "lot of pressure" on everyone in the party to malign her.

"Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

"Someone has got the duty of doing press conference and someone has got the duty of tweeting. It is someone's duty to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me," she added.

On May 21, Mr. Kumar was taken to Mumbai for the discovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest.

Police suspect Mr. Kumar formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai.

Mr. Kumar's phones and laptop as well as CCTV recordings from Mr. Kejriwal's house have been sent for forensic examination, an officer said. As Mr. Kumar's police custody is ending on May 23, investigators are trying to collect all evidence related to the case, he said.

