Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB initiating probe into drug angle

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is instituting a probe into the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, following a reference from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
“We have got the permission to register the case and accordingly, the process has been initiated,” said an agency official.
The ED had shared information with the NCB and the CBI on the drug angle, after it came across evidence indicating that some persons dealing in banned or controlled drugs were in touch with the suspects in the death case.
The information was based on the mobile phone data extracted by ED officials. It led to the recovery of some deleted messages, sent/received from November 2019 to April this year, which suggested that some banned or controlled drugs were procured. The retrieved conversations do not reveal for whom the drugs were being arranged.
The ED, which has recorded the statements of accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and former manager, Shruti Modi, has now summoned a talent manager named Jaya Saha for questioning. It has earlier examined Sushant’s father and other relatives.
CBI officials have been questioning several witnesses in the criminal case, taken over from the Patna Police. They also visited Sushant’s Mumbai residence, where his body was found on June 14. The agency is attempting to reconstruct the entire sequence of events leading up to the death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath