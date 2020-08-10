In Supreme Court, Rhea says Sushant death being politicised in the wake of Bihar polls

The actor says her privacy has been infringed by the constant sensationalisation of the case

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was being politicised in the wake of the Bihar Assembly elections through sensationalism in the media, actor Rhea Chakaraborty told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The actor said she was being made a scapegoat for political agendas. She had been “convicted” by media channels even before any “foul play” had been established in the death. She directly accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of influencing the registration of an FIR in Patna.

The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father, K.K. Singh, a resident of Patna. He has accused Ms. Chakaraborty of abetment to suicide. The CBI has taken over the case on the Bihar government’s recommendation that it has “inter-State ramifications”.

“The incident of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar. This has led to the issue of suicide of deceased being isolated and blown out of proportion”, Ms. Chakraborty said in an affidavit.

Extreme trauma

The actor stated that she was suffering from extreme trauma. Her privacy had been infringed by the constant sensationalisation of this case.

She said, “Media had convicted the accused in 2G and Aarushi Talwar cases in a similar fashion. Each and every accused was later found innocent by the court”. Investigation into crores worth of scams wither into nothing or disappear at the drop of a hat.

She said how the deaths of actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma, who also allegedly took their own lives in the last 30 days, have not triggered even a whisper in the power corridors.

Rajput died in Mumbai and Bihar had no jurisdiction. She would join the investigation by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, but it needed to be based in Mumbai where the death happened. Her plea in the Supreme Court to transfer the Patna FIR to Mumbai was not infructuous, she said.

The apex court is scheduled to hear her transfer plea on August 11.