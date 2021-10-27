Pegasus row | SC appoints expert committee to examine allegation of snooping

"The Union of India has not specifically denied the Pegasus allegations."

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has decided to form an expert committee to look into the allegations of snooping by Union government on various people allegedly by using Israeli-based Pegasus software to spy on citizens.

Former apex court judge, Justice R.V. Raveendran, will oversee the committee and submit the report expeditiously, the Bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said. The committee has been asked to prepare its report expeditiously. The exert committee comprises Alok Joshi, Dr. Sandeep Oberoi, and three technical members - Naveen Kumar Choudhary, Dr. Prabhakaran, and Dr. Ashwini Anil Gupte.

The Bench said it would not have been compelled to pass the order had the government taken a clear stand in court in the case. "The Union of India has not specifically denied the Pegasus allegations," the Bench remarked and added, the Centre cannot get a free pass citing the bug bear of national security. "It cannot merely evoke national security to Stonewall judicial review."

The Bench cited several reasons for formation of the committee, saying the reports suggested that rights to privacy and freedom of speech has been impacted and the alleged snooping exercise affects citizenry as a whole.

It also pointed out that the surveillance reports and allegations have been taken seriously by other countries. "There is a danger that the spyware could be used for surveillance by other countries, affect national security," it said.

The Bench posted the case after eight weeks.

On September 23, the court indicated its intention to form a committee to examine allegations. The CJI, at the time, said the court wanted to pass the orders without delay, but had been temporarily stalled because some of the members it had shortlisted for the committee were unavailable due to personal reasons.

The court on September 13 reserved the case, led by a petition filed by veteran journalists N. Ram and Sashi Kumar, after the government expressed reservations about filing a “detailed” affidavit responding to the allegations. The Centre had said it would be too public and compromise national security.

The petitioners had asked for an affidavit from the Cabinet Secretary or for the court to form a committee led by a sitting judge to probe the snooping controversy.