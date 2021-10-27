National

Indiscriminate spying on individuals does not suit a democracy: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, in its order in the Pegasus snooping case, said surveillance to flush out terror activities is essential to protect life and liberty.   | Photo Credit: Subramanium S.

Indiscriminate spying on individuals by the state is not allowed in a democracy, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. The use of technology for surveillance by the state must be evidence-based, the court said.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, in its order in the Pegasus snooping case, said surveillance to flush out terror activities is essential to protect life and liberty. A need may arise to encroach into individual privacy to access information vital to prevent violence and terror.

However, the state can violate a person’s privacy only if it is “absolutely necessary” to protect national security and interests. The necessity to trespass on individual privacy should be proportional.

“In a democratic country governed by the rule of law, indiscriminate spying on individuals cannot be allowed except with sufficient statutory safeguards, by following the procedure established by law under the Constitution,” the Supreme Court noted.

“It is undeniable that surveillance and the knowledge that one is under the threat of being spied on can affect the way an individual decides to exercise his or her rights. Such a scenario might result in self-censorship,” the CJI-led Bench observed in the Pegasus order.

The order was based on separate petitions filed by senior journalists N. Ram and Sashi Kumar; Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas; Supreme Court lawyer M.L. Sharma; and journalists like Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, S.N.M. Abdi, Prem Shankar Jha, Rupesh Kumar Singh and Ipsa Shataksi, who alleged that they were victims of Pegasus surveillance.

They claimed to have been subjected to “deeply intrusive surveillance”. They said a forensic examination done by Amnesty International on mobile phones had revealed traces of interference.

The petitions had alleged that questions and attempts to garner the truth from the government had reached a dead-end. The government has “deliberately avoided” public debate on the issue, providing “obfuscated answers” to straight questions about its alleged role in the snooping, they had argued.

The petitioners had sought a “complete overhaul” of the “surveillance architecture” by even challenging the constitutionality of Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885; Rule 419A of the Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951; Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000; and Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption) of Information Rules, 2009.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Pegasus surveillance
Comments
Related Articles

Indo-Pacific witnessing day-to-day competition for influence: Navy chief

Apprehension of interference in State's jurisdiction baseless: top BSF Bengal official

‘Star’ is an attempt to bust myths and superstitions, says director Domin D’Silva

Madras HC rejects suspended special DGP’s plea, questioning jurisdiction of trial court

Education made affordable in private varsities in Andhra Pradesh

U.P. Assembly polls: SP-SBSP announce alliance, say people will drive out BJP from state

BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joins TMC, fifth legislator to switch over

Posters with Mamata's pictures defaced ahead of her Goa visit; TMC condemns act, blames BJP

Snooping on journalists an assault on vital watchdog role of the press: SC

A-G withdraws predecessor’s orders declining consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Gurumurthy

District-level committees to appoint temple trustees will be set up in four weeks, TN Govt tells HC

‘Champion Woman’ workshops for young women begin

TDP leaders confined to homes by police ahead of protest at Rushikonda

Decoding the Pegasus verdict

Stalin pays surprise visit to government school, interacts with students

Applications invited for Vahani scholarship

Cases of AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus reach 7 in Karnataka

Pegasus case | No absolute power for state to snoop into ‘sacred private space’ of individuals, says Supreme Court

Met Dept issues orange alert for TN’s coastal districts on Friday, Saturday

Lalu Prasad tears into BJP, Nitish Kumar at poll rally
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 5:37:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indiscriminate-spying-on-individuals-does-not-suit-a-democracy-supreme-court/article37191169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY