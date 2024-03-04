Supreme Court’s ruling on immunity for legislators facing bribery charges | Explained

March 04, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The story so far: In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) cannot claim any immunity from prosecution for accepting bribes to cast a vote or make a speech in the House in a particular fashion. Article 105(2) of the Indian Constitution confers on MPs immunity from prosecution in respect of anything said or any vote given in Parliament or on any parliamentary committee. Similarly, Article 194(2) grants protection to MLAs.

A seven-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud unanimously overruled its 1998 judgment in P.V Narasimha Rao v. State and opened the doors for law enforcement agencies to initiate prosecution against legislators in bribery cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Read the verdict here.

What was the case?

Sita Soren, a member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was accused of accepting a bribe to cast her vote in favour of a certain candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections of 2012. Soon, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against her. In 2014, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed Ms. Soren’s plea seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings against her. In the plea, she had claimed she enjoyed legal immunity under Article 194(2). The dismissal in High Court led to an appeal being filed in the Supreme Court.

On September 23, 2014, a two-judge Bench referred the matter to a three-judge Bench. In March 2019, the three-judge headed by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi noted that the decision in P.V. Narasimha Rao dealt directly with the case. Considering that the case had been decided by a narrow margin (a 3:2 split among the five judges), it was referred to a larger bench underscoring that the issue was “substantial and of general public importance”.

Eventually, on September 20, 2023, a five-judge Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud doubted the correctness of the majority view in P.V. Narasimha and accordingly referred the matter to a seven-judge Bench. While recognising that it is an “important issue that concerns our polity”, the bench added that the object of parliamentary privileges is not to set apart the members of the legislature as persons who wield higher privileges in terms of immunity from the application of the general criminal law of the land.

Also Read: What are the three cases before the new CJI-led Constitution Bench? | Explained

What was the 1998 ruling that was being reconsidered?

The P.V. Narasimha Rao ruling involves the 1993 JMM bribery case against JMM chief and former Union Minister Shibu Soren, the father-in-law of Sita Soren, the petitioner in the present case. Mr. Soren, along with some of his party members, were accused of taking bribes to vote against the no-confidence motion against the then P.V. Narasimha Rao government.

Two of the judges on that Constitution Bench opined that the immunity granted under Articles 105(2) or 194(2) could not be extended to cases concerning bribery allegations for making a speech or voting in a particular manner in the House. On the other hand, the majority of the judges observed that although they were “acutely conscious of the seriousness of the offence,” such a “sense of indignation” should not lead to a narrow construction of the constitutional provisions, as this may result in the impairment of the guarantee of “parliamentary participation and debate”.

What did the top court rule?

Here are the key takeaways from the verdict.

No violation of the doctrine of stare decisis

During the proceedings, the petitioners raised a preliminary objection that overruling the long-settled law in P.V. Narasimha Rao is impermissible owing to the doctrine of stare decisis — a legal principle that obligates judges to adhere to prior verdicts while ruling on a similar case. However, such contention was dismissed by observing that the doctrine is not an “inflexible rule of law” and that a larger bench is well within its limits to reconsider a prior decision in appropriate cases.

“The judgment of the majority in P.V. Narasimha Rao (supra), which grants immunity from prosecution to a member of the legislature who has allegedly engaged in bribery for casting a vote or speaking has wide ramifications on public interest, probity in public life and parliamentary democracy. There is a grave danger of this Court allowing an error to be perpetuated if the decision were not reconsidered,” the verdict authored by CJI Chandrachud reasoned.

Constitutional immunity from bribery charges does not fulfill “twofold test”

While elaborating upon the purpose of Articles 105 and 194, the Chief Justice pointed out that such privileges are guaranteed to sustain an environment in which debate and deliberation can take place within the legislature. However, such a purpose is destroyed when a member is induced to vote or speak in a certain manner following an act of bribery.

He also highlighted that the assertion of any such privilege will be governed by a twofold test — the privilege claimed has to be tethered to the collective functioning of the House and its necessity must bear a functional relationship to the discharge of the essential duties of a legislator. Accordingly, it was held that constitutional immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with a vote or speech in the legislature fails to fulfill such a test.

Corruption by legislators erodes the foundation of democracy

Opining that acts of bribery erode probity in public life and restrain legislators from exercising their free, the verdict underscores that “Members of the legislature and persons involved in the work of the Committees of the legislature must be able to exercise their free will and conscience to enrich the functions of the House. This is exactly what is taken away when a member is induced to vote in a certain way not because of their belief or position on an issue but because of a bribe taken by the member. Corruption and bribery of members of the legislature erode the foundation of Indian Parliamentary democracy. It is destructive of the aspirational and deliberative ideals of the Constitution and creates a polity which deprives citizens of a responsible, responsive and representative democracy.”

Courts and the House can exercise parallel jurisdictions

The petitioners argued that the exercise of the Court’s jurisdiction is unwarranted since corruption charges against a parliamentarian are treated as a breach of privilege by the House resulting in expulsion or punishment. Dismissing such an argument, the verdict pointed out that the jurisdiction exercised by the Court to prosecute a criminal offence and the authority of the House to take action for a breach of discipline operate in distinct spheres.

“The potential of misuse against individual members of the legislature is neither enhanced nor diminished by recognizing the jurisdiction of the Court to prosecute a member of the legislature who is alleged to have indulged in an act of bribery,” it reasoned.

It further highlighted that while proceedings in the House are conducted to restore its dignity, a criminal trial emanates from the power of the state to prosecute offenders who violate the law of the land and is governed by procedural safeguards, rules of evidence and the principles of natural justice.

Bribery charges not rendered immune just because it may not be essential to the way a vote is cast

Clause (2) of Article 105 has two limbs. The first prescribes that a member of Parliament shall not be liable before any court in respect of “anything said or any vote given” by them in Parliament or any committee thereof. The second limb prescribes that no person shall be liable before any court “in respect of” the publication by or under the authority of either House of Parliament of any report, paper, vote or proceedings.

In P.V. Narasimha Rao, the Court interpreted the phrase “in respect of” as having a broad meaning and referring to anything that bears a nexus with the vote given or speech made. It therefore concluded that a bribe given to purchase the vote of a member of Parliament was immune from prosecution under Clause (2) of Article 105.

However, the Chief Justice reasoned that the expressions “anything” and “any” must be read in the context of the accompanying expressions in Articles 105(2) and 194(2). Thus, the words “in respect of” means ‘arising out of’ or ‘bearing a clear relation to’ and cannot be interpreted to mean anything which may have even a remote connection with the speech or vote given.

“Bribery is not rendered immune under Article 105(2) and the corresponding provision of Article 194 because a member engaging in bribery commits a crime which is not essential to the casting of the vote or the ability to decide on how the vote should be cast. The same principle applies to bribery in connection with a speech in the House or a Committee,” the verdict further elucidates.

Offence of bribery complete the moment illegal gratification is taken

The Court emphasised that the offence of bribery is complete at the point in time when the legislator accepts the bribe, whether or not it is followed up by voting or making a speech in the manner wanted by the giver of the bribe. Equally, the place where the bribe was offered or received did not matter.

It also pointed out that the decision in P.V. Narasimha Rao results in a paradoxical outcome — a legislator is conferred immunity when they accept a bribe and follow through by voting in the agreed direction. However, if a legislator agrees to accept a bribe but eventually decides to vote independently, they will be prosecuted.