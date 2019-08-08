Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea against Presidential Order on Article 370

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the revocation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

During a brief hearing, advocate M.L. Sharma, who filed the petition, contended that Pakistan may take the matter to the United Nations.

However, a Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana declined urgent hearing while asking the petitioner whether the U.N. can stop the Parliament from passing amendments.

Mr. Sharma, in his petition, challenged the August 5 notification of the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order of 2019, which amends Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and scraps its 65-year-old predecessor — The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order of May 14, 1954.

Curfew and curbs

In a separate petition, the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a plea of Tehseen Poonawala seeking withdrawal of curfew/restrictions and all other regressive measures, including blocking of telephone lines, internet and news channels in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Bench headed by Justice Ramana said Mr. Poonawala’s plea would be put up before a Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for appropriate listing.

Mr. Sharma said his petition referred to how the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were detained/arrested before the issuance of the August 5 notification. There was no meaningful legislative or representative debate, he submitted.

By junking the 1954 Order, the notification takes away the special rights and privileges enjoyed by the residents of Kashmir. It has effectively allowed the entire provisions of the Constitution, with all its amendments, exceptions and modifications, to apply to the area of Jammu and Kashmir, the petitioner contended. The 2019 notification superseded the 1954 Order and declared that “all the provisions of the Constitution, as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The August 5 notification has been issued under Article 370 of the Constitution. In short, the government employed Article 370, which had once protected the 1954 Order giving special rights to the people of J&K, to scrap the more than 60-year-old Order. The government justified the notification by saying that it closes the “chasm” between residents of J&K and citizens of other parts of the country.