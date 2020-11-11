Supreme Court grants bail to Arnab Goswami, two others in 2018 abetment to suicide case

The court asked journalist Arnab Goswami and the two others to co-operate in the case investigation

The Supreme Court on November 11 granted interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The court ordered Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others be released on interim bail on execution of a personal bond of ₹50,000 by each of them.

The court asked them to co-operate in the case investigation and that they should not try to influence witnesses.

Earlier in the day, during the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the Maharashtra government over the 2018 abetment to suicide case against journalist Arnab Goswami and said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this.

A Vacation Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee asked the State whether there was any need for custodial interrogation of Mr. Goswami as the issue pertains to personal liberty.

The Bench observed that Indian democracy is extraordinarily resilient and the Maharashtra government must ignore all this (Arnab’s taunt on TV).

“Whatever be his ideology, least I don’t even watch his channel, but if in this case constitutional courts do not interfere today, we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably,” Justice Chandrachud said, adding, “The point is, can you deny personal liberty of a person on these allegations?”

The top court was hearing Mr. Goswami’s plea seeking interim bail in the case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer in 2018.

Mr. Goswami had challenged the Bombay High Court’s November 9 order refusing to grant him and two others interim bail in the case and asked them to move the trial court for relief.

(With inputs from PTI)