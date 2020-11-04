Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested by Raigad police from his residence in Maharashtra in an abetment to suicide case.
Architect Anvay Naik had committed suicide on May 5, 2018, in Alibaug at Raigad district of Maharashtra, naming Mr. Goswami in his suicide note.
Naik’s wife Akshita had filed an FIR against Mr. Goswami two years ago. She had alleged that Republic TV office was her architect husband’s last work and Mr. Goswami refused to pay him after the work was completed.
Naik and his mother Kumud committed suicide two years ago, under financial distress, his wife claimed.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
