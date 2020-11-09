Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami

He was sent in judicial custody on Nov. 4 after being arrested by Raigad police from his Mumbai house same day.

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of abetment to suicide.

A division bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik said observations made by this court was only prima facie restricted to this application and shall not affect the trial court in any manner.

The editor-in-chief of Republic TV and owner of ARG Outlier Media Limited Group has also filed for regular bail plea before the Alibaug sessions court and it is likely to be heard on Monday.

The Bench has been hearing Mr. Goswami’s plea for immediate release from November 6. There was a special hearing on Saturday, which went on for the whole day despite Deepavali vacations.

Mr. Goswami was sent in judicial custody on November 4 after being arrested by the Raigad police from his house in Mumbai the same day.

He, along two others, has been accused of abetting the alleged suicide by interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik at Alibag.

An alleged suicide note by Naik stated, “We are committing suicide due to the following our (Concorde Designs Private Limited). We both are directors Anvay M Naik and Kumud M Naik and money is stuck and following owners of respected companies are not paying our legitimate dues. Mr Goswami owes him ₹ 83 lakh for Bombay Dyeing studio project, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia owed Naik ₹ 4 crore for his project at Andheri and Niteesh Sarda of of IcastX/Skimedia is alleged to have not paid ₹ 55 lakh for his projects at Magarpatta and Baner.”