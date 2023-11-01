Electoral Bonds case LIVE updates | SC’s Constitution Bench to continue hearing petitions challenging scheme

On the first day of hearing on October 31, the Supreme Court flagged possibility of electoral bonds being used to trade favours

November 01, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, and comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will continue hearing on Wendnesday (November 1) a batch of petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme.

On the first day of hearing on October 31, the court raised the scenario of influential entities covertly setting up persons with verified accounts to purchase electoral bonds for them through the regular banking route in order to curry favour or anonymously enter into a quid pro quo with ruling political parties.

Follow live updates from day 2 of the court hearing: