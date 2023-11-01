HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Electoral Bonds case LIVE updates | SC’s Constitution Bench to continue hearing petitions challenging scheme

On the first day of hearing on October 31, the Supreme Court flagged possibility of electoral bonds being used to trade favours

November 01, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India. File

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, and comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will continue hearing on Wendnesday (November 1) a batch of petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme.

On the first day of On the first day of hearing on October 31, the court raised the scenario of influential entities covertly setting up persons with verified accounts to purchase electoral bonds for them through the regular banking route in order to curry favour or anonymously enter into a quid pro quo with ruling political parties.

Also read | Electoral bonds promote ‘clean money’ donations to political parties, AG tells SC

Follow live updates from day 2 of the court hearing:

  • November 01, 2023 09:39
    The legality of the electoral bonds scheme | Explained

    A five-judge Constitution Bench is hearing final arguments in the electoral bond case. what does the challenge entail? What are the concerns raised by the ECI and the RBI? How has the Centre defended the scheme?

    Click here to read the explainer.
  • November 01, 2023 09:30
    Supreme Court flags possibility of electoral bonds being used to trade favours

    A Constitution Bench on October 31 raised the scenario of influential entities covertly setting up persons with verified accounts to purchase electoral bonds for them through the regular banking route in order to curry favour or anonymously enter into a quid pro quo with ruling political parties.

    Read more.
Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / political parties / laws

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.