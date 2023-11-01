Electoral Bonds case LIVE updates | SC’s Constitution Bench to continue hearing petitions challenging scheme

A five-judge Constitution Bench is hearing final arguments in the electoral bond case. what does the challenge entail? What are the concerns raised by the ECI and the RBI? How has the Centre defended the scheme?Click here to read the explainer.
- November 01, 2023 09:39The legality of the electoral bonds scheme | Explained
- November 01, 2023 09:30Supreme Court flags possibility of electoral bonds being used to trade favours
A Constitution Bench on October 31 raised the scenario of influential entities covertly setting up persons with verified accounts to purchase electoral bonds for them through the regular banking route in order to curry favour or anonymously enter into a quid pro quo with ruling political parties.Read more.
