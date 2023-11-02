Electoral Bonds Case, Day 3 LIVE updates | Union government to continue arguments defending the scheme

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the electoral bonds scheme only offered a “selective confidentiality”, which does not prevent the ruling party from unearthing the identities of donors to Opposition parties and then hounding them through its investigative agencies.
“There are ways and means for the ruling party to get information about contributions to the Opposition. The Opposition, on the other hand, may not be able to know who your [party in power] donors are, but you will know about their donors. It is easier for the party or person in power to get the information. The Opposition is at a disadvantage to question your donations, but the ruling party is not… That is the grey area here,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is a member of the Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, addressed the Union government, represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta.Read more.
