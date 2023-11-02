HamberMenu
Electoral Bonds Case, Day 3 LIVE updates | Union government to continue arguments defending the scheme

On the second day of the hearing, the court flagged that the selective confidentiality of the scheme may not prevent the ruling party from knowing about Opposition donors

November 02, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday will continue hearing a slew of petitions challenging the validity of electoral bonds scheme.

Also read | Electoral bonds case: Live updates from Supreme Court | Day 1 | Day 2

On Wednesday, the five-judge Constitution Bench flagged how the ‘selective anonymity’ of the scheme makes it easier for the ruling party to obtain information about the donors of the Opposition parties qua law enforcement agencies.

‘The problem with the scheme is that it provides selective anonymity. It is not completely anonymous. It is not confidential qua the SBI. It is not confidential qua the law enforcement agency’, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, heading the Bench observed orally.

Also read | Supreme Court flags possibility of electoral bonds being used to trade favours

The Chief Justice also observed that the scheme in its attempt to bring white money into the political funding process is creating a ‘complete information hole’. While the motive is laudable, he questioned if the scheme has adopted proportional means to achieve it.

Live updates from Day 3:

  • November 02, 2023 09:47
    Selective confidentiality in electoral bonds scheme may not prevent ruling party from knowing about Opposition donors: SC on Day 2 of hearing

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the electoral bonds scheme only offered a “selective confidentiality”, which does not prevent the ruling party from unearthing the identities of donors to Opposition parties and then hounding them through its investigative agencies.

    “There are ways and means for the ruling party to get information about contributions to the Opposition. The Opposition, on the other hand, may not be able to know who your [party in power] donors are, but you will know about their donors. It is easier for the party or person in power to get the information. The Opposition is at a disadvantage to question your donations, but the ruling party is not… That is the grey area here,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is a member of the Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, addressed the Union government, represented by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta.

    Read more.
  • November 02, 2023 09:47
    Supreme Court flags possibility of electoral bonds being used to trade favours: SC on Day 1 of hearing

    A Constitution Bench on October 31 raised the scenario of influential entities covertly setting up persons with verified accounts to purchase electoral bonds for them through the regular banking route in order to curry favour or anonymously enter into a quid pro quo with ruling political parties.

    ​​Read more.​​

