Electoral Bonds Case, Day 3 LIVE updates | Union government to continue arguments defending the scheme

On the second day of the hearing, the court flagged that the selective confidentiality of the scheme may not prevent the ruling party from knowing about Opposition donors

November 02, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday will continue hearing a slew of petitions challenging the validity of electoral bonds scheme.

On Wednesday, the five-judge Constitution Bench flagged how the ‘selective anonymity’ of the scheme makes it easier for the ruling party to obtain information about the donors of the Opposition parties qua law enforcement agencies.

‘The problem with the scheme is that it provides selective anonymity. It is not completely anonymous. It is not confidential qua the SBI. It is not confidential qua the law enforcement agency’, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, heading the Bench observed orally.

The Chief Justice also observed that the scheme in its attempt to bring white money into the political funding process is creating a ‘complete information hole’. While the motive is laudable, he questioned if the scheme has adopted proportional means to achieve it.

Live updates from Day 3: