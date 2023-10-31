October 31, 2023 12:24

Electoral bonds scheme violates the right of citizens to be informed about the sources of funding of political parties: Bhushan

Bhushan says that the electoral bonds scheme violates the right of citizens to be informed about the sources of funding of political parties under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

‘This anonymous instrument promotes corruption because there is good reason to believe that these bonds are been given by way of kickbacks to parties in power. Almost all bonds have been received by the party in power’, he adds.