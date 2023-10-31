Bhushan argues – ‘It destroys and disturbs democracy in the country. Because it does not allow a level playing field between political parties which are ruling versus opposition parties; or between political parties and independent candidates. In the last 5 years since the electoral bonds were introduced- 2017-18 to 2021-22- the contribution to political parties by way of electoral bonds has far exceeded than any other method.’
- October 31, 2023 12:29Electoral bonds destroy democracy; do not allow a level playing field between political parties: Bhushan
- October 31, 2023 12:24Electoral bonds scheme violates the right of citizens to be informed about the sources of funding of political parties: Bhushan
Bhushan says that the electoral bonds scheme violates the right of citizens to be informed about the sources of funding of political parties under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.
‘This anonymous instrument promotes corruption because there is good reason to believe that these bonds are been given by way of kickbacks to parties in power. Almost all bonds have been received by the party in power’, he adds.
- October 31, 2023 12:22Even if you are a pure shell company, you can donate through electoral bonds: Bhushan
Apprising the court about how even shell companies can make donations through electoral bonds, Bhushan argues – ‘They removed the limit of 7.5% of the annual profit for companies. So even if you are a loss-making company or a company which does no business, a pure shell company - you can donate.’
- October 31, 2023 12:20Electoral bonds are opaque instruments; nobody can come to know the identity of the donor except the government: Bhushan
Bhushan argues that electoral bonds are opaque instruments and nobody can come to know about the identity of the donor except the government.
‘The political party also may not come to know who has donated. It is open for the party to say - we opened our office in the morning and saw these 100 crores of bonds lying under our door. We deposited them, but we do not know who gave them. These are bearer bonds’, he adds.
- October 31, 2023 12:15Companies now do not have to disclose which political parties they have donated to: Bhushan
Referring to the amendment brought about to the Companies Act, Bhushan says that previously there was a cap on the amount of corporate donations that any company could give to a political party which was done away with. He also says that now companies do not have to disclose which political parties they have donated to.
- October 31, 2023 12:12Challenging the amendment in FCRA that permitted political donations by subsidiaries of foreign companies registered in India: Bhushan
Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing on behalf of the Association of Democratic Reforms urges the court to decide the case before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
‘I am challenging the amendment in FCRA (Foreign Contributions Regulation Act, 2010) by way of Finance Bill. Prior to that amendment, foreign contributions were prohibited to political parties and candidates and servants. By this amendment, it has held that any contribution made by way of donation through a subsidiary of a foreign company registered in India will be permitted’, he says.
- October 31, 2023 12:09CJI-led five-judge Constitution Bench is hearing the matter
A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter. The proceedings can be watched here–
