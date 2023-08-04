Supreme Court allows non-invasive survey of Gyanvapi mosque

August 04, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

The Supreme Court, on August 4, 2023, allowed non-invasive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Supreme Court also directed the ASI to not conduct any excavations and the survey report be submitted in the Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court was hearing the matter after the Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee, managing the Gyanvapi mosque, had approached the top court following the Allahabad High Court’s order allowing the ASI to conduct the survey.

Also Read: Gyanvapi and the Places of Worship Act

The mosque committee, represented by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, argued that the survey, originally ordered by the District Judge was to find out if a Hindu temple existed underneath. He said the survey would go against the grain of the Places of Worship Act.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Uttar Pradesh government and senior advocate Madhavi Divan submitted that the ASI would not conduct any excavation inside the premises and argued that the ASI’s job was to preserve history and not destroy it.

Earlier in the day, the ASI resumed its scientific survey of the mosque premises after the Allahabad High Court, on August 3, upheld the Varanasi Court’s order to conduct the survey. The High Court had noted that the survey was “necessary in the interest of justice and shall benefit the plaintiffs and defendants alike and aid the trial court in arriving at a just decision”.