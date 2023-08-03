HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves SC against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

One of the parties from the Hindu side has also filed a caveat in the apex court saying that no orders be passed without hearing them in the matter

August 03, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel stand guard at the Gyanvapi mosque, in Varanasi, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

Police personnel stand guard at the Gyanvapi mosque, in Varanasi, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple. | Photo Credit: PTI

Muslim body Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee on August 3 moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order permitting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Gyanvapi mosque.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Nizam Pasha before Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, who was heading a five-judge constitution Bench hearing the arguments in the Article 370 issue and was rising for the day, seeking urgent hearing.

"The Allahabad High Court has passed an order today. We have filed an SLP against the order. I have sent an email (seeking urgent hearing). Let them not proceed with the survey... ," Mr. Pasha said.

ALSO READ
Allahabad HC rejects PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi mosque premises; ASI survey to continue

The CJI said, "I will look at the email right away." One of the parties from the Hindu side has also filed a caveat in the apex court saying that no orders be passed without hearing them in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar had reserved the order on the committee's petition on July 27 after hearing the counsels for both parties.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Uttar Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.