Supreme Court agrees to examine Andhra Pradesh govt.’s plea seeking division of assets with Telangana

December 16, 2022 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government seeking a “fair, equitable, and expeditious” division of assets and liabilities with Telangana.

A Bench led by Sanjiv Khanna asked senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan and advocate Mahfooz Nazki, for Andhra Pradesh, to serve copies of the petition to the Union and Telangana governments.

The Court said it would take up the case after the winter vacations.

The State government said the assets include 245 institutions and corporations specified under the ninth and tenth schedules of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

“The total value of the fixed assets of the 245 institutions to be divided is about Rs.1,42,601 crores. Non-division of the assets is clearly to the benefit of Telangana since about 91% of these assets are situated in Hyderabad [the capital of the erstwhile combined State] which is now in Telangana,” Andhra Pradesh government submitted.

The State said despite the bifurcation on June 2, 2014, the actual division of assets and liabilities has not even commenced till date despite repeated efforts by the Government of Andhra Pradesh seeking a speedy resolution.

“Despite a lapse of more than 8 years, Andhra Bhawan situated in Delhi has not been formally bifurcated,” the petition said.

It said Hyderabad, now a part of Telangana, was the capital of the combined State of Andhra Pradesh.

The non-apportionment of the assets has led to a multitude of issues adversely affecting and violating the fundamental and other constitutional rights of the people of the State of Andhra Pradesh, including over 1.59 lakh government employees.

Without adequate funding and actual division of assets the functioning of Institutions in Andhra Pradesh has been "severely stunted," the petition said.