Sonia forms team to visit riot-hit areas

A five-member team of the Congress will visit the the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to party president Sonia Gandhi, the Congress announced on Friday.
Ms. Gandhi constituted the team to study what had led to Delhi’s worst communal violence in the past three-and-a-half decades that has claimed 42 lives so far.
The team members are All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge of Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev. The members held a preliminary meeting at the party headquarters later in the day. The situation emanating from the “mindless violence” will be assessed, the party said.
