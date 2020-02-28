Shah, NIA chief should go, says Congress

Home Minister Amit Shah and National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Y.C. Modi have no right to remain in their posts after a court granted bail to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror conspiracy case accused Yusuf Chopan due to “inadequate evidence”, the Congress said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked why the NIA had not issued a signed statement stating that Chopan had not been arrested in the Pulwama terror attack case.

In the statement, the NIA had said the bail was granted to Chopan in a terror conspiracy case and not the February 2019 attack case. However, this press statement has not been uploaded on its website.

“We demand the resignation of the Home Minister and the NIA chief,” he said as he posed a list of questions to the government. “Is a person named Yusuf Chopan a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)? Well, the answer is ‘yes’. Is JeM not responsible for the Parliament attack, Pulwama and many similar terrorist attacks?” Mr. Singhvi asked.

The Congress also questioned the NIA’s assertion that a chargesheet couldn’t be filed because of lack of sufficient evidence. “Isn’t this the worst example of treason?” he further asked and added, “either the government is incompetent or it is guilty of lying”.