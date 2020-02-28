Delhi

With four more deaths recorded, Delhi violence toll rises to 42

The new Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava during a flag march in violence affected areas, in New Delhi on February 28, 2020.

The new Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava during a flag march in violence affected areas, in New Delhi on February 28, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes.

The death toll in Delhi’s communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city’s GTB Hospital on Friday, officials said. The number stood at 38 till Thursday.

The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has recorded 38 deaths, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital three, and the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital has reported one.

Nearly 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday to assist hundreds of Delhi police men and women to maintain peace.

More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes. The areas mainly affected include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

