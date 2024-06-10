GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sikkim CM oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Prem Singh Tamang set to be sworn in as CM

Prem Singh Tamang was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting.

Updated - June 10, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 01:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang meets State Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government in the state at Raj Bhavan, in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang meets State Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government in the state at Raj Bhavan, in Gangtok, Sikkim. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the Himalayan State for a second straight term. Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium. 

As part of the secuirty measures for the event, the State government has ordered a closure of all educational institutions in Gangtok. A half-day holiday has also been declared in all government offices. 

Also Read | Sikkim Krantikari Morcha: The second-time victorious dissident

Mr. Tamang, who spearheaded the SKM’s landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Tamang won from both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, managed to win only one seat.

Follow the latest updates here:
  • June 10, 2024 13:51
    Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM today

    Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the Himalayan State for a second straight term on June 10, officials said.

    Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium in Gangtok, they said.

    Read the full story here

