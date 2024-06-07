GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

SKM chief P.S. Tamang to take oath as Sikkim Chief Minister on June 10

The decision to defer the swearing-in ceremony to June 10 was taken as Mr. Tamang will visit Delhi on June 9 to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time

Updated - June 07, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 05:01 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang meets State Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government in the State at Raj Bhavan, in Gangtok.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang meets State Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government in the State at Raj Bhavan, in Gangtok. | Photo Credit: PTI

The swearing-in ceremony of PS Tamang as Sikkim Chief Minister was deferred by a day and the SKM supremo will now take oath for the second term on June 10, party leaders said on June 7.

The decision to defer the swearing-in ceremony to June 10 was taken during the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) legislature party meeting, held earlier in the day at the Chief Minister's official residence, Mintokgang, as Mr. Tamang will visit Delhi on June 9 to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time, they said.

Mr. Tamang is likely to leave for New Delhi on June 8, an SKM leader said.

"Tamang and his council of ministers will now take oath on June 10 at Paljor stadium," another party leader said.

During the legislature party meeting, the newly elected SKM MLAs unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the party's support to Mr. Modi.

“We congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the NDA on the remarkable victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will support the NDA for the development and prosperity of our country," Mr. Tamang said.

He expressed his gratitude towards the people of Sikkim for giving opportunity to him and the SKM to serve the state once again.

In the recently concluded Sikkim assembly and parliamentary polls, the ruling SKM secured a landslide victory, winning 31 of the 32 seats, while its candidate Indra Hang Subba retained the lone Lok Sabha constituency with a thumping margin.

