Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM at 4 p.m. today

The swearing-in ceremony of Prem Singh Tamang will commence at 4 p.m.; 30,000 people to attend event

Updated - June 10, 2024 11:18 am IST

Published - June 10, 2024 11:06 am IST - Gangtok

PTI
Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party chief Prem Singh Tamang after the party's victory in the State Assembly elections in Gangtok on June 2, 2024.

Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party chief Prem Singh Tamang after the party’s victory in the State Assembly elections in Gangtok on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the Himalayan State for a second straight term on June 10, officials said.

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium in Gangtok, they said.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha: The second-time victorious dissident

The Council of Ministers in Sikkim has a strength of 12 members, including the chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4 p.m., the officials said. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Gangtok in view of the event.

Mr. Tamang, 56, who spearheaded the SKM’s landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 Assembly seats in the polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Tamang won from both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested.

A vote for regional aspirations in Sikkim

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, managed to win only one seat.

