GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory: PM Modi

Speaking at a ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, PM Modi said their sacrifices are not only being remembered in India but also globally

December 26, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ programme at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on December 26, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ programme at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on December 26 that Sikh gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed.

Speaking at a "Veer Bal Diwas" event to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, PM Modi said their sacrifices are not only being remembered in India but also globally through programmes in countries like the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

PM Modi said his government has a clear vision and roadmap to fulfil the unlimited dreams of India's youngsters, irrespective of the region and society they were born in.

The government has a clear policy and no flaw in its intentions, he said, citing the increase in the size of the Indian economy.

The Prime ,inister exhorted youngsters to give top priority to their health, saying when they are fit, they will be "super hit" in their careers and life. He asked them to stick to a good diet, opt for digital detoxification and shun the use of narcotics.

PM Modi appealed to religious leaders and social organisations to launch a movement against drugs.

"Veer Bal Diwas" is a symbol of the resolve to do anything to protect Indianness, the Prime Minister said in his tributes to the two "Sahibzadas".

Related Topics

India / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.