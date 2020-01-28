JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar

Sharjeel Imam, who has been absconding after cases were lodged against him for making “seditious and inflammatory” speeches in Aligarh Muslim University on January 16, was arrested in Jehanabad district of Bihar.

Mr. Imam had been arrested in an area under the Kako police station, a senior police official, preferring anonymity, told The Hindu.

Mr. Imam, a PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), comes from Kako village. Crime Branch officials of the Delhi Police, along with the the Jehanabad police, have been conducting raids at his ancestral house for the last three days.

On Monday morning, the police interrogated his younger brother Muzameel Imam and three other relatives to know about his whereabouts. On Sunday, the police searched for Mr. Imam in Patna’s Muslim dominated Subzibagh area.

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told journalists that nobody would be allowed to make hate speeches against India. “none should be allowed to go outside the country’s interest… law is taking its own course and let him prove his innocence in court”, he said.

Mr. Imam’s mother said her son was innocent and “his comments are being misconstrued”. “We’ve not brought up our sons like this…they can never ever say anything against the country… we’ve been born and brought up here…where we would go from this place?… his comments are being misconstrued and he is innocent,” she said.

Mr. Imam’s uncle, Irshad Imam, said: “Taking mileage out of the Delhi Assembly elections, Sharjeel Imam’s comment is being misinterpreted and he is being hounded…out of his 40-minute video, only 4 seconds are being shown to accuse him. Is this fair to accuse someone as anti-national?”

Sharjeel’s father Akbar Imam, who is no more, contested the November 2005 Assembly elections on a JD(U) ticket from Jehanabad but lost the poll narrowly by 447 votes against RJD candidate S.N. Yadav.

Locals said the family was well-educated and respected in Kako area.

Sharjeel Imam is said to be a bright student since childhood. He had done his Masters in Computer Science from IIT-Mumbai and was pursuing his PhD from JNU in Historical Studies..