Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

The announcement was made at the 25th anniversary of the Nationalist Congress Party on June 10, in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP

June 10, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party's senior leaders Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal during party's foundation day celebrations in New Delhi, on June 10, 2023.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party’s senior leaders Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal during party’s foundation day celebrations in New Delhi, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Supriya Sule and Praful Patel will be new working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party chief Sharad Pawar announced on June 10.

Mr. Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P.A. Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Mr. Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Mr. Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

