Sharad Pawar takes back his decision to resign as NCP national president

May 05, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Mumbai

Sharad Pawar on Friday (May 5) took back his decision to resign as NCP national president.

“Because of my decision, there was an intense reaction among NCP workers. There was a great deal of uneasiness among partymen with my party workers and well-wishers urging me to reconsider. I cannot disrespect your feelings. The affection and faith shown in me has overwhelmed me. Respecting the committee’s decision, I take back my resignation,” Mr. Pawar said addressing the party cadre.

Earlier on Friday, the NCP committee formed to decide on the issue of the party’s national president had unanimously rejected Mr. Pawar’s resignation and decided to urge him to remain in the party’s top post.

Following a half-hour meeting at the NCP office in Mumbai, party national vice-president and former Union Minister Praful Patel said: “The committee has passed a proposal unanimously rejecting Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as NCP national president. Mr. Pawar is a pillar of the NCP. It is our wish he remain permanently in this position.”

Senior NCP leaders including Mr. Patel, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule (Mr. Pawar’s daughter) and others then proceeded to convey the committee’s decision to Mr. Sharad Pawar at the latter’s ‘Silver Oak‘ residence.