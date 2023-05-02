Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief, says ‘one has to stop somewhere’

May 02, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

Amid buzz around his nephew and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar warming up to the BJP, Sharad Pawar on May 2 stepped down as president of the party and will not be contesting elections in the future.

Announcing his big move at the release of the second edition of his political memoirs in Mumbai on Monday, the 82-year-old former Union Minister and four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister said that he has three years remaining in Rajya Sabha during which he will focus on issues related to Maharashtra in India with a caveat of not taking any responsibility.

“After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party,” he said.

However, he said, he intended to do more in the fields of education, agriculture, cooperation, sports, and culture, amongst others. “I will also pay attention to issues related to the youth, students, workers, Dalits, tribal and other weaker sections of the society,” Mr. Pawar said.

A committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the party’s chief, he said and added that the panel should have senior members including Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel and others.

“This committee will decide on the president’s selection. It will continue to strive for the growth of the party organisation, to take the ideology and goals of the party to the people, and to serve the people, as they deem fit

“My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. ‘Constant travel’ has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events, and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual. I will continue to work round the clock to solve people’s problems,” Mr. Pawar said.

“The love and trust of the people is my breath. There will be no separation from me or public retirement. I was with you; I am and will always be there till my last breath! So we’ll keep meeting,” the NCP patriarch said.

Soon after Mr. Pawar announced his decision to step down, his party cadre urged him to reconsider his decision saying they won’t leave the auditorium till he does so.