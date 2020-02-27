Why no chargesheet against Chopan, asks Congress

The Congress on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to explain why the National Investigation Agency could not chargesheet Yusuf Chopan, alleged to be a suspect in last year’s Pulwama terror attack.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Pawan Kehra alleged that though the BJP used the Pulwama attack to ‘garner votes’, the NIA could not chargesheet him and the accused managed to get bail.

“It was an attack on the soul of India and the BJP wasted no time in using that attack to garner votes to whip up passion. They shamelessly used the martyrdom of our Jawans pasting their photographs in the election rallies,” Mr. Khera said. “One year later the so-called nationalism of the BJP stands exposed because the NIA has failed to file a chargesheet against an accused of Pulwama, a terrorist of Jaish by the name of Yusuf Chopan,” he said.

The Congress said that under the watch of the Home Ministry, every week there had been law and order incidents, “be the Delhi riots, attacks on libraries and campuses or a sense of a breakdown of law and order across the country.”

“Who will take responsibility for this failure? The Home Minister, the NIA chief or should I quote Mr. Doval [National Security Adviser Ajit Doval], who used some strange words here yesterday in Delhi ‘Jo Hua to Hua’ [what has happened, has happened]!” the Congress spokesperson said.

“So we need answers, we need accountability, we demand resignation of Mr. Home Minister, where are you? You are an expert in explaining the chronology; please explain the chronology to us. What happened in Pulwama? Why weren’t you able to fix responsibility? Why was the terrorist called Yusuf Chopan allowed to get bail this week?” Mr. Khera asked.