NIA conducts fresh raids in Kashmir’s Pulwama, Budgam

Several teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted multiple raids in the Kashmir valley targeting the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its supporters in Kashmir.

Searched were conducted at at least five locations in a fresh clampdown against the militant outfit. Official sources said the house of JeM local commander, Zahid Ahmed Wani, in Pulwama's Karimabad, was raided under a heavy security cover of the police, the Army and the CRPF.

The brother of the active 'commander', Shoaib Ahmed Wani, was arrested in connection with the Nagrota toll plaza attack in Jammu on January 31 earlier this year. The teams questioned the inmates and searched the house for "material evidence", sources said.

The house of Sameer Ahmed Bhat, cousin of the Pulwama attacker Adil Bhat who detonated an explosives-laden vehicle on February 14 last year, killing 40 security personnel, was also raided.

Bhat, a driver by profession, was arrested from the truck carrying militants during the Nagrota attack.

A search was also carried out at the house of Ghulam Nabi Bhat in Pulwama's Drubgam village. Bhat's son was questioned during the raid.

Houses of two militant supporters, who were recently arrested by the J&K police from Budgam, were also raided in Budgam's Wagoora area. The police said both were providing support to the JeM.